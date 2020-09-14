Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,249.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gree,Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

GREZF remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. Gree,Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

