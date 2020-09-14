Gregory A. Lang Sells 89,894 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,943. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

