Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,464 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.42.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,889 shares of company stock worth $7,119,719 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

