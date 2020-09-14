Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $58,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,520.72. 1,595,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,549.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,394.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,034.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

