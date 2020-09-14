Griffin Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,393,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.37 and its 200 day moving average is $224.06. The company has a market capitalization of $734.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $161.68 and a 12 month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

