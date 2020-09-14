Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 63.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 293.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 46.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

TJX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 95.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

