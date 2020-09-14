Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,815,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,299,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $156.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.