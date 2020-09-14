Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.27. 7,101,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,065. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.44. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,642,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

