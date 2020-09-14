Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after acquiring an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,515.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,135. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,548.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,392.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

