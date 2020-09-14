Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,660 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,569,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,740,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,381,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 47,685,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,670,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

