Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after acquiring an additional 849,474 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after acquiring an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,898,000 after acquiring an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $84.48. 6,811,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,378,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

