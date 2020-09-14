Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The stock has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.