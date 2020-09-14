Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Sells $490,750.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,411.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $761,250.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $800,812.50.

NYSE GO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,082,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,825,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,997,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

