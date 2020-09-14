GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 150 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.30 on Friday, reaching $1,520.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,062. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,549.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,034.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

