GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Down 85.3% in August

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,845,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTXO stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,186,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,224. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

