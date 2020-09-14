Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0001

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Guider has a total market capitalization of $24,744.99 and $60.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.84 or 0.04654464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00061521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00037995 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

