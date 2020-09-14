HackenAI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,302.00 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00287834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.01563885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00192305 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

