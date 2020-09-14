Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) rose 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 358,382 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 208,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

HARP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 571.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.