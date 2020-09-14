Haytham Henry Hodaly Sells 44,300 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00.

Shares of WPM traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 667,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,413. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$26.99 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

