HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Raised by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,406,042 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534,761 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 4.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of HDFC Bank worth $1,109,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,129,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,049 shares during the period. Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,581,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,867 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,551,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,249 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,328. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

