Head-To-Head Survey: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) versus ExlService (OTCMKTS:EXLS)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25

ExlService has a consensus price target of $67.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given ExlService’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ExlService is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.95% ExlService 7.29% 13.04% 7.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.75 million N/A N/A ExlService $991.35 million 2.09 $67.66 million $2.43 24.99

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -4.04, indicating that its share price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExlService beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

