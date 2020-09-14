Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecom Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecom Organization in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of HLTOY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 24,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. Hellenic Telecom Organization has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

