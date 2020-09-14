Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC) Trading 9.7% Higher

Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $12.71. 4,854,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 829% from the average session volume of 522,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,930 shares of company stock worth $2,187,694. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $232,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital during the second quarter worth about $340,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ:HCAC)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

