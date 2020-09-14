HEROcoin Trading Down 7.1% This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. HEROcoin has a market cap of $451,781.11 and approximately $523.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

