HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) announced a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HGT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 275 ($3.59). The company had a trading volume of 422,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,658. HgCapital Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.40 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 279.50 ($3.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

