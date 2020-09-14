Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

