Hive Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $55.17 million and $4.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00125072 BTC.

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 393,731,048 coins and its circulating supply is 310,360,842 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

