HUSD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market cap of $152.05 million and approximately $41.79 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046754 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.36 or 0.04719645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 152,075,971 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

