Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS HSQVY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $21.13. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. Husqvarna has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Get Husqvarna alerts:

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSQVY. AlphaValue raised Husqvarna to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Husqvarna Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.