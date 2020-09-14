Hyperion Market Capitalization Achieves $73.85 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 54% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and $9.14 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00298545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.01576753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00192527 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

