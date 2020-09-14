Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) traded up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $18.33. 851,151 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 318,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.77.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). Equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

