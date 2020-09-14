Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Up 12.5%

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. 144,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 610,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICD. ValuEngine lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 7.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.