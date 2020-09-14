Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.28

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFNNY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

