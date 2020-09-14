Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INOV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. 335,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,858. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 353.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.