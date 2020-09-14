Insider Buying: Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Major Shareholder Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00.

Athenex stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,804. Athenex Inc has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,009,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after buying an additional 1,237,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,908,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Athenex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after buying an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 89,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

