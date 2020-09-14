Insider Buying: Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.12. 687,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,910. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 40,432 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

