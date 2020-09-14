Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 38,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$69,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,018.08.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 42,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$77,208.24.

On Friday, September 4th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 32,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$58,790.40.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 43,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$79,292.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 32,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$61,309.15.

On Friday, August 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 49,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$92,030.57.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 27,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$49,420.80.

On Monday, August 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$26,690.15.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,756.30.

On Monday, August 17th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 323,736 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$621,605.49.

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$79,255.02.

QTRH stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,408. The company has a market cap of $230.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. Quarterhill Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTRH. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

