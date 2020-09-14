Insider Buying: Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Ned N. Fleming III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 286,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,984. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $893.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 214.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth about $184,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

