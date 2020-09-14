Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, July 30th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,012 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $503,040.24.

On Friday, July 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 476,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.83. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 154.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 33.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,807,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.