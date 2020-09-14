Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 41,924 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 41,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $2,074,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,516,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,068,065.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,636. The firm has a market cap of $956.55 million, a P/E ratio of 450.59 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.