Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 41,924 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 41,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $2,074,818.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,516,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,068,065.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,636. The firm has a market cap of $956.55 million, a P/E ratio of 450.59 and a beta of 0.45. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
