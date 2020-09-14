Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael James Callahan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Thursday, August 27th, Michael James Callahan sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $836,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Michael James Callahan sold 145,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $12,961,550.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.39. 4,201,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,306. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion and a PE ratio of -4,219.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,528,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Datadog by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 975,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 776,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,241,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.