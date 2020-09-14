Insider Selling: Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $853,538.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,250. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.62. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $103.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.