Insider Selling: Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Sells 4,351 Shares of Stock

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 4,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $582,555.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,901 shares in the company, valued at $923,974.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MUSA traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $139.61. 323,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

