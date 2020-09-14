Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $38,596.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,207.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

QTWO traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

