Insider Selling: Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 18,055 Shares of Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.66. 477,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,001 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,711,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

