Insider Selling: Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Sells 21,254 Shares of Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 21,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,700,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SITM stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. 251,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,677. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.86. Sitime Corp has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Get Sitime alerts:

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sitime during the first quarter worth about $813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sitime by 73.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 50,319 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Sitime by 77.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sitime by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.