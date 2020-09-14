Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $179,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. 286,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $893.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,304,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 891,451 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Veritex by 1,387.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 855,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritex by 810.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 575,253 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 433,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 162,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Veritex by 2,158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

