Insula Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Insula has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Insula has a total market cap of $204,155.03 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00305168 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042766 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Insula Token Profile

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,840 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

