Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,309,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.