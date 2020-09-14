International Money Express (IMXI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) recently:

9/11/2020 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/10/2020 – International Money Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

9/8/2020 – International Money Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – International Money Express was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/17/2020 – International Money Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

8/8/2020 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/5/2020 – International Money Express had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – International Money Express had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2020 – International Money Express was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $629.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. International Money Express Inc has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,948.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in International Money Express by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

